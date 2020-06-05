Gulfport plants six ‘graduation oaks’ to celebrate the Class of 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The legacy of the class of 2020 will forever stand tall in Gulfport.
On Friday, the city planted six live oaks now known as the Graduation Oaks at the Brickyard Bayou outdoor classroom.
“Unfortunately, with the pandemic, we know they weren’t able to have the normal hoopla around their success, so the city is actually going to be planting trees to commemorate them, as well as having a plaque at each one of them in order to say we’re congratulating you even though this was definitely not a normal year," said LaShaundra McCarty, Gulfport’s public information officer.
There’s a reason why the city chose the live oak to represent the class of 2020.
“When you think about the live oak, you think about the strength it represents, the endurance it represents, the longevity and being able to withstand all types of challenges, and that’s precisely what our graduates were faced with this year,” said John Kelly, chief administrative officer for Gulfport.
School principals are hopeful that these trees will motivate and uplift.
“I hope that they’ll come visit the park and enjoy it, and the live oaks will be here for generations to come and just like the legacy that the class of 2020 leaves at St. Patrick in a similar way,” said Matt Buckley, principal of St. Patrick High School.
“I think just the opportunity to be able to come out here, and see one of these oaks with the class of 2020 on it will kind of give them encouragement and intestinal fortitude to go out and continue to do great things in the future," said Oswago Harper, principal of Gulfport High School.
The live oaks were donated by Coca-Cola and Raising Canes.
Anyone interested in planting a tree in their graduate’s honor can contact the city for more information.
