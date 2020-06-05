Former Waveland Police Chief David Allen now AG cybercrime investigator

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - David Allen is a self-described computer geek, which he said is a nerd that gets stuff done, and now he’s going to be getting a lot of stuff done full time.
Allen, a veteran of the Waveland Police Department and former chief, officially becomes the first full-time investigator on the Coast with the cybercrime division of the Attorney General’s office.
“I’m lucky that they decided to leave me here as part of the Homeland Security task force as well,” he said. “So, I will have the opportunity to stay here on the Coast. It’s my home, where my family is, and protect the area that I love.”
Allen turned in his badge at the Waveland Police Department this week.
“The Coast, because of its population, has always been a hot spot for these kinds of crimes,” he said. “And I think that it makes sense even time-wise to put me down here where I’m local. Save them travel, save them the effort, and there’ll be someone here who can kind of focus on this and let them focus on other areas.”
Cybercrime has been a focus of Allen’s for 14 years, working with the AG’s office as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Now he wants to help create a team that will tackle both state and federal cases of all kinds.
“I’ll be working hand-in-hand with agencies, hoping to increase their capabilities and increase their knowledge base,” Allen said. “What they learn in crimes against children - learning to extract cell phones and look at computers - is going to roll over in all sorts of other crimes. They’ll be using the same skill sets to solve murders, burglaries and everything else.”
Allen added that because more people have been home with their computers and children having more access to devices during this pandemic, agencies across the country have seen an increase in the number of child predator cases.
