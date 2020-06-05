Drew Brees apologizes for “disrespecting the flag” comments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Drew Brees is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history, holding above a 67 completion percentage for his entire career, but on Wednesday he missed the mark.
Brees said that he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" in a interview with Yahoo Finance Wednesday when asked about players kneeling.
Afterwards, Twitter and all of social media caught fire, as athletes from different leagues, even his own teammates reacted in disgust and outrage of his comments given what’s going on with the murder of George Floyd and protests against racial inequality, injustice and police brutality. Brees issued an apology Thursday saying his words “lacked awareness and empathy” and that it breaks his heart to know the pain he’s caused. Saints Linebacker and Brandon, MS native, Demario Davis, told CNN in an interview Thursday that Brees showed a true form of leadership admitting he was wrong.
“It’s not easy to come out and admit when you are wrong. For a long time I think a lot of people and have taken that approach to not admit when they’re wrong,” Davis said. “That’s taking ownership. What we had hoped the first time was that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. It’s okay, you might have gotten it wrong but don’t get it wrong now. He admitted, he missed the mark.”
Davis also said, from what he took from Brees’s words was that he would make an effort to start listening and learning more from the Black community and finding ways that he can help using his platform. Davis stated that listening and learning should be a model for all of America to use.
Brees said on his Instagram page that he stands with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and further apologized in another video Thursday evening, stating that he is an ally.
