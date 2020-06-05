Businesses post signs to inspire the community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the past two weeks have unfolded, signs have become a powerful way to communicate.
Local churches and businesses have always used their marquees to provide uplifting messages.
Fifteen years ago, a manager at Handy Lock Self Storage put up an inspirational sign, and there was a positive reaction from the community. They’ve been doing it ever since.
“We realized that if we can do that every now and then that’s far better than selling self-storage,” said Jim Horne, co-owner of Handy Lock Self Storage. “Our mission is just to help people set the reset button when they’re feeling a little bit down about something, and if you can do that with a sign, that’s a wonderful thing.”
Down the road at Pass Road Mini Storage, they came to the same conclusion.
“It’s very important for us and we’ve been doing it for years,” said Ann Toliver, area manager for Pass Road Mini Storage “To reach out to our community to try and give them some encouragement, especially in the times that we’re having right now. Everybody needs somebody to reach out and just touch them with a message of hope.”
The messages often are a reflection of what is happening in the world around us. Currently, that message is unity.
“Unity is such a strong, strong force,” Toliver, said, “and I believe if we can all just come together and hang together through this and not so much look on the negative, but look on the positive.”
Both businesses said they will continue to post inspirational messages to help their community.
“I know it is making a difference because they are actually calling and leaving messages on our phone at night time, and the next morning we’re getting in and it’s like wow,” Toliver said.
