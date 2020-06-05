Biloxi making preparations ahead of Cristobal’s heavy rains

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With expected heavy rain and possible high winds, the City of Biloxi is preparing for Tropical Storm Cristobal on several fronts.
Storm drains are being cleaned out, and Biloxi Fire Department crews have their water rescue teams on standby, just in case. Those crews and resources are set up north of Back Bay since river flooding and heavy rains are possible with this storm.
“We’re anticipating high tide, coupled with water being pushed in. Low-lying areas will get water higher than normal,” said Nick Geiser, Biloxi Fire Department deputy chief. “Our ports division usually asks that anyone who has a boat to go check your lines. We’re not asking you to move it. If you want to move it, we’re not going to fault you for it. We all know what salt water can do to everything, even your mooring lines.”
While everyone is taking Cristobal seriously, Geiser added that the event could be a good dress rehearsal should any bigger storms threaten the area later this summer.
“Nobody wants any storm at any point in time, but if we’re going to have one to get the kinks out, we’d rather it be a tropical storm rather than a Katrina or Camille or even Elena, any of those," he said.
The city also has several sandbag stations set up on both sides of the bay.
