Biloxi making preparations ahead of Cristobal’s heavy rains

“We’re anticipating high tide, coupled with water being pushed in. Low-lying areas will get water higher than normal,” said Nick Geiser, Biloxi Fire Department deputy chief. “Our ports division usually asks that anyone who has a boat to go check your lines. We’re not asking you to move it. If you want to move it, we’re not going to fault you for it. We all know what salt water can do to everything, even your mooring lines.”