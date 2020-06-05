Biloxi couple recovering from COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Out of over of 16,500 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, more than 11,000 have recovered from the illness.
Alvin and Anna Baker from Biloxi are two of those survivors. The couple typically lead pretty active lives, enjoying community events and their family and friends.
But they are in the high risk category for catching COVID-19. She's in her mid-sixties and he's in his late seventies. So they took the coranavirus warnings seriously from the start.
That's why what seemed like mild cold symptoms to them in early April didn't concern them too much. But then, things got worse.
"My husband started complaining about not being able to catch his breath and was running a low grade fever,” said Anna.
That's when their son insisted Alvin get tested. And that's when Anna started to worry.
"I'm not the kind of person to panic but I wasn't real worried until he came home from the test and the ER doctor told him he was pretty sure those were COVID lungs,” said Anna. “Then, as Allan kept having trouble breathing, I got more worried."
Alvin's test was positive. That's when Anna decided to get the test, too.
"My biggest complaint was my chest was burning. It felt like it was on fire,” she recalled.
While neither of them had high fevers, she says they both felt worse than they ever had in their lives.
"That's when they listened to my lungs and they said it souded like breaking glass, like broken glass crackling.”
Both were treated with Azithromycin, better known as a Z-Pack. Anna also took hydroxychloroquine.
Thankfully, after about a month in isolation together at home, they both recovered without hospitalization.
"Isolation was pretty bad as far as not seeing our son, who lives here,” said Anna. “But it was pretty much what we believed we needed to do."
While Alvin is almost back to normal, Anna is still fighting the lingering effects of the virus.
"If I do two or three hours of activity in a row, I get winded,” she said. “My chest will really burn and it reminds me to sit down and rest."
As they continue to recover, they're continuing to be cautious. Anna just wishes more people would do the same.
"We're still taking precautions and plan to until there's some more data or a vaccine; something that will keep us safe,” she said. "I want everyone to take precautions because you do not want to have this disease, nor do you want to be the spreader of this disease.
Alvin has returned to his job as Biloxi Harbor Master, while Anna continues to slowly recover.
