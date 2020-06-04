Tear gas used after protesters attempted to cross CCC, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department fired tear gas on protesters to prevent them from crossing the Crescent City Connection Wednesday night.
During the sixth straight day of protests hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd and police brutality.
NOPD says tear gas was used because the crowd refused three orders not to attempt to walk across the Crescent City Connection. They say it was also in response to a physical confrontation with officers.
In another tweet, the NOPD says it is committed to respectful protection of residents’ first amendment rights but things escalated last night forcing them to use tear gas.
According to the NOPD’s rules and regulations, tear gas should be used by SWAT teams, “under highly specific circumstances such as riots and violent demonstrations when a common level decision had been made.”
This means the decision should have come from the command level at NOPD and should have only been used by SWAT or the special operations division.
Protesters say it’s time for a change.
“You can hear the crowd people are ready for change. They want change and they don’t want another black child or another black mother, another black father, aunt, uncle to lose their life because our constitution provides for the rule of law. That promise has not been provided to people in our community,” says Alan Odoms, Executive Director of ACLU Louisiana.
Witnesses shared tweets of the incident showing plumes of gas in the air.
Protesters started gathering on Wednesday near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome area around 6 p.m. The crowd marched down St. Charles and is currently near the Magazine Street area.
After leaving the Magazine area, the US 90B East on the Crescent City Connection bridge was closed after protestors took the expressway.
According to NOPD, no arrests were made.
