Pascagoula Youth Baseball kicks off season Saturday in small step toward normalcy

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Coaches and players are getting in one final practice before taking the field for the first pitch on Saturday in Pascagoula. Coach Kelly O’Brien and her son Jake have long been awaiting the opening weekend.
“We’re so excited to get back to normal. We’ve been just practicing at home and social distancing," O’Brien said. "It’s just great to be back around everybody and feeling back to normal again.”
There was a lot of uncertainty about whether a baseball season would even take place, but as of now, there are 19 teams scheduled to play. Mandie Lucas is just happy to have her son back out on the diamond.
“We actually, when things started shutting down to begin with, came out here while no one else was out here, and he was hitting and we were throwing and then they shut the ballparks down," Lucas said. "I think that it’s amazing for these kids to be able to come back out and to be able to play and just get out here and do something because I know for us, it’s been Fortnite and video games and I’m tired of it.”
Being able to spend the weekends at the ballpark once again is like a family reunion for Pascagoula Youth Baseball President Jimmy Burnett.
“To me, youth baseball is a family. I’ve been involved in it for many of years now, and I consider every one of these kids out here a part of my family because when I see them get excited, it’s a happy time and it’s a family time,” Burnett said. “The mommas and daddies can holler for their kids and really enjoy the game and that’s what it’s all about.”
The Pascagoula Youth Baseball League will play games through the last week of July.
