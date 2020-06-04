Pascagoula long-term care center has reason to celebrate

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Long-term care facilities in South Mississippi have been hit hard.
Picayune Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reporting almost double-digit deaths.
Joe Gimenez, a spokesperson for the center’s corporate company, Nexion, responded in a written statement part: "We wish to express our condolences to the friends and families of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19. Since the onset, we have followed the guidelines of the CDC and state and local health departments.”
Singing River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moss Point saw the second-highest COVID-19 cases in residents in South Mississippi.
A spokesperson with the Moss Point facility directed WLOX to its website with this statement in part: “Our center is following the recommendations of the CDC on prevention steps. ... In addition, our center is in close contact with the local and state health department, and we are following their guidance as well.”
Just down the street, the numbers are starkly different. There’s actually a reason to celebrate at Plaza Community Living Center in Pascagoula because it remains COVID-19 free.
“There is no real answer to the key to success,” said administrator Fallon Deffes. “Every facility has been working so hard. I’m going to say it’s 90% a blessing and 10% hard work.”
She said safety is constantly on her mind.
“Every day on my hour drive, I’m replaying everything in my head making sure that everything is going the way it needs to continue to go,” she said. “And then what else can I possibly do to make their lives more convenient.”
Deffes has this advice for all the other centers dealing with the crisis.
“Regardless of your COVID status, just stay strong and just be the best leaders you can be and keep your team positive and hopeful," she said.
