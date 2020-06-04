Memorial Hospital hosts concert to honor medical and front line workers

“It’s an anthem for all the front line workers, everyone who’s being brave enough on the front lines of this corona pandemic, and to be surrounded by everyone who’s been working so hard, it means the world that music is healing and to be able to use my song ‘Brave Enough’ to do some good is really special," Lyons said. “I wanted to recognize each and every one of them for working so hard during this time, and raise money for some good causes, like the Memorial Hospital (Foundation COVID-19) Fund."