Memorial Hospital hosts concert to honor medical and front line workers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The healing power of music was on display Thursday afternoon as Memorial Hospital in Gulfport honored its staff and front line workers with a free concert.
New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Elizabeth Lyons was spotted online by the family of Memorial Hospital CEO Kent Nicaud singing her original song “Brave Enough.” The song moved Nicaud so much that Lyons was brought down to play a mini-concert for the staff in a show of appreciation for the work going into the fight against COVID-19.
“It has been pretty amazing, not just the EMS, the fire, the chiefs of police, but out health care workers. It has been quite an ordeal, this pandemic that has hit us. We have been working extremely hard since March 3, actually, is when we started here. Going forward we need to support our group because it is not stopping," Nicaud said.
The still lingering coronavirus and the work put in by medical staff across the country are what inspired Lyons to work with two others to write “Brave Enough,” her dedication to those men and women that keep the nation safe.
“It’s an anthem for all the front line workers, everyone who’s being brave enough on the front lines of this corona pandemic, and to be surrounded by everyone who’s been working so hard, it means the world that music is healing and to be able to use my song ‘Brave Enough’ to do some good is really special," Lyons said. “I wanted to recognize each and every one of them for working so hard during this time, and raise money for some good causes, like the Memorial Hospital (Foundation COVID-19) Fund."
The tribute also struck a chord with Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae.
“I just want to make sure everybody knows to support their local hospitals, support their doctors, the nurses, the custodians, everybody, first responders. They’re going through a lot at this time, and it’s only going to get harder as time goes by, and if there’s a second wave it will get even more hard," McRae said. “So we need to make sure they know they’re loved and cared for and events like today are ways to show that."
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.