Justin Walley offered by Colorado Football

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After what we saw from his older brother, Jaden Walley - who is now a Mississippi State Bulldog - last season, there is no shortage of division one talent in the Walley family as little brother, Justin, received his ninth FBS offer from Colorado Wednesday.
The D'iberville rising senior is slated as a three-star defensive back by 247Sports and the 12th best prospect out of Mississippi.
Walley tallied 74 total tackles, 46 of them solo, blocking two punts and a field goal, as well as one interception. He also spent time on offense at receiver and tailback, amassing over 650 all purpose yards.
