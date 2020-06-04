Escatawpa man found on side of Hwy. 613 after being shot

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An Escatawpa man is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, the 43-year-old man was found on the side of Highway 613 around 10 p.m. near Wisteria Drive. He was taken to Singing River Hospital and later transported to USA Medical Center. His condition was not made available.
It’s also unclear whether anyone has been arrested or identified as a suspect. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has not released any information on who shot the man or what a possible motive may have been.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
We will update this story one we know have information.
