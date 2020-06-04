DMVs set to return with new protocols in place

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - DMV’s in Mississippi are finally opening their doors again with some new regulations in place to keep you safe and get through the backlog.
DMV doors will reopen Monday, June 8. Many have been eagerly awaiting the doors to open.
“I am just happy I can go get my drivers license and now I can get my fishing license because it’s all hinged on that. It was great news," said James Mesick. "Even though they are going to go on some kind of alphabetical order, Thursday morning I’ll be here bright and early.”
Mesick recently moved to the state and has been waiting for months to get his license. His wait won’t be finished on Monday, though.
There will be designated days for those who need to come to the DMV for other reasons. Each day has a designated letter:
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: "Walk-in Wednesday"
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
“I’ll emphasize, this is a reopening plan. This isn’t a long term fix for driver license services,” said Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.
There are several other new policies, as well. All road tests for non-commercial drivers, such as teenagers, are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission.
“I could have been able to get my license on April 4. So pretty much since then, I have been waiting, looking at the news and seeing when it was going to reopen," said Ocean Springs teen Brady St. Amant.
Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying they have completed 50 hours of supervised driving.
“It does surprise me a little bit but it makes sense because of the COVID-19, so I think it is a pretty good idea what they’re doing now," said teenager Jacob McCarty, who is also waiting to get his license.
Renewing a license or requesting a duplicate can only be done online. Those services will no longer be available at a DMV.
