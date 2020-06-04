Cristobal to restrengthen into a tropical storm this weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Cristobal continues to meander over Northwestern Guatemala and Yucatan, Mexico as a tropical depression. A gradual drift north back into the Gulf of Mexico is expected over Friday night into Saturday morning, potentially allowing Cristobal to regain tropical storm status.
The National Hurricane Center forecast track takes the center of the storm near the Louisiana coast Sunday evening with a landfall potentially in Southeast Texas of as far east as the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.
It is important not focus on where the center makes landfall as impacts like heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge are expected to be felt near and far east of the center. A landfall west of South Mississippi puts the 6 southern counties in the position for heavy rain bands to set up and storm surge. A tiny shift in track could make all the difference between who sees heavy rain and flooding and who does not.
As new information becomes available, we’ll be able to fine tune the details on whether or not we will see other potential impacts other than flooding rainfall.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as we learn more about this developing system and its potential local impacts.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season will run until November 30th.
