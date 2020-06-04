Coast school districts plan for upcoming school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As a very unusual school year wraps up, school districts are already making plans for what the upcoming school year will look like during a pandemic.
Children will return to the classroom in the fall, but without a doubt, learning will look different.
Thursday, Jackson County school leaders and administrators met to discuss plans for the upcoming school year. Superintendent John Strycker said their goal is a school year that’s as close to normal as possible.
“We want to see those kids back to school, as long they’re safe. As long as we can provide a reasonable level of safety, we want them back in school," he said.
The district is looking at adding nurses to each school and developing plans for social distancing. They’re also remaining flexible, considering possibilities like online learning, though it won’t be the first choice.
“We feel that there’s so much more that we offer at the school than just that instruction, so we need to have our students in school for what we feel we provide for those students," Strycker said.
Online learning is, however, an option some, like the Gulfport School District, are taking a close look at. State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said districts are working to find the right balance.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a switch that’s flipped and you’re going to see 100% of the children in the building. I really do not," she said. “I think you’re going to see a combination. I think you’re going to see face to face, no doubt, but I think you’re going to see also a combination of online, and I think there may be some districts that decide to do full time.”
Next week, the Mississippi Department of Education plans to roll out its recommendations for the 2020-21 school year. Ultimately, the state is leaving the decision in the hands of local superintendents to decide what’s best for each district.
Education leaders are also making plans to provide technology and internet access to every student in Mississippi.
