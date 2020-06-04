Coast cities, counties prepare for heavy rains

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities and counties in South Mississippi are getting ready for whatever Cristobal throws at the Coast early next week.
In D'Iberville, city workers kicked off storm preparations as they buzzing through the task of cleaning out a drainage ditch near the Forest Cove subdivision.
The canal was installed a few years ago to help alleviate excessive rainfall situations.
“It helps Forest Cove and Popps Ferry Road,” said Donnie Primeaux with D’Iberville Public Works. “Water comes here and goes to the Forest Cove ditch and comes out on the bay. We widened the ditch out around Forest Cove to help with the water flow and help the streets drain faster.”
While this process is frequent and normal, Primeaux said the importance is heightened with Cristobal potentially headed this way.
“We do this on a normal basis. Since the storm came in the Gulf, we’ve just been on top of it. Trying to be prepared for whatever comes.”
