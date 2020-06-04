Brewers Release 22 Minor League Players

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Major League Baseball and their Players Union want to have a season, but can’t seem to come to an agreement as the league rejected the players’ offer for a 114-game regular season and will not make a counter proposal. As each day passes, the possibility of the Biloxi Shuckers having a 2020 season is in doubt and the Milwaukee Brewers releasing 22 of their minor league players last week doesn’t make it any better.
Seven Shuckers were listed: Patrick Leonard, Joantgel Segovia, Jon Olczak, Max McDowell, former Mississippi State Bulldog, Daniel Brown, C.J. Hinojosa, and Devin Hairston were sent packing, according to Brewerfan.net reporter Jim Goulart Wednesday afternoon.
Hinojosa and Leonard were a big part of why Biloxi were able to make their second straight trip to the Southern League Championship.
“It’s tough, this is kind of what has been expected now with what’s going on in baseball,” Garrett Greene, media relations manager and broadcaster for the Biloxi Shuckers, told WLOX.
“They’re cuts that normally happen at the end of minor league camp anyway and so that was kind of the first wave. Now seeing some guys who, a lot of them were going to be free agents after the 2020 season anyway. Guys who’ve come through Biloxi have been key cogs and a couple of guys who were probably going to come back here this season. For right now, they’re out of affiliated baseball and who knows what their next opportunity is going to be.”
The Brewers have let go a total of 57 players as teams continue to trim down their minor league staffs.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.