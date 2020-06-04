Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet extended over two weekends

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Between the COVID-19 pandemic and heavy weekend rains, changes have been made to this year’s Blessing of the Fleet in Biloxi, including stretching the event out over two weekends.
The Mass of the Blessing will take place June 6 at 4 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church on Point Cadet. However, the Fai do-do will not be held due to the pandemic.
The coronation of the Blessing king and queen will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be closed to the public and the ceremony will be streamed live on the Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet Facebook page.
The actual Blessing of the Fleet itself has been pushed to next weekend, on Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m., in the Biloxi channel.
This will be the 91st Blessing of the Fleet, a tradition of local shrimpers and fishers praying for a bountiful season.
