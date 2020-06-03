USDA approves program to feed kids in Mississippi

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WLBT) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that Mississippi has been approved to operate Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), a new program authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
The FFCRA program was signed by President Donald Trump, which provides assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.
Mississippi will be able to operate Pandemic EBT, a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new EBT benefit to other eligible households to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Mississippi had approximately 357,000 children eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, or about 74% of children in participating schools.
Details of the program can be viewed at this link.
