T.S. Cristobal makes Mexico landfall. A U.S. landfall is forecast by Monday.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico on Wednesday morning. The storm had max winds of 50 miles per hour according to an 4:00 PM update from the National Hurricane Center.
Later this weekend, Cristobal will eventually move northward into the central Gulf.
A U.S. landfall is possible by Monday anywhere as far west as Galveston, Texas and as far east as Mobile, Alabama, according to a Wednesday afternoon NHC forecast track. This means it is possible for a strong tropical storm to make landfall right here in coastal Mississippi by Monday.
Depending on its ultimate track and intensity, it could possibly impact the weather in or near the WLOX area by this weekend into early next week.
So, communities in the WLOX area should expect higher rain chances and the potential for heavy tropical rainfall along with perhaps windier conditions mainly on Sunday and Monday. A Flood Watch has been issued for Coastal Mississippi until Tuesday morning. Up to 10 inches of rain may be possible in isolated areas.
As new information becomes available, we’ll be able to fine tune the details on whether or not we will see impacts and if so what kind and how much.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as we learn more about this developing system and its potential local impacts.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season will run until November 30th.
