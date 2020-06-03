Trey Bailey named St. Patrick Athletic Director

“I am proud to announce that Coach Bailey has been named Athletic Director at St. Patrick Catholic High School for the 2020-21 school year. Leading our Fighting Irish athletic programs, Coach Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm to his new position. I look forward to working with him as part of our leadership team. We remain excited about his focus on excellence in supporting champions at St. Patrick and look forward to continued athletic success,” said Dr. Buckley.