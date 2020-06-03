Trey Bailey named St. Patrick Athletic Director

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fighting Irish athletic programs will have a new athletic director at the helm for the 2020-21 school year. Trey Bailey, who currently serves as the head football coach, has been named by Principal, Dr. Matt Buckley as athletic director.
“I am proud to announce that Coach Bailey has been named Athletic Director at St. Patrick Catholic High School for the 2020-21 school year. Leading our Fighting Irish athletic programs, Coach Bailey brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm to his new position. I look forward to working with him as part of our leadership team. We remain excited about his focus on excellence in supporting champions at St. Patrick and look forward to continued athletic success,” said Dr. Buckley.
Bailey has prior experience at the position. Before joining the Fighting Irish football team last fall, Bailey served as the athletic director and football coach at Richland High School.
“I am honored to be the Athletic Director at St. Patrick. I want to thank the administration for the opportunity, and I look forward to helping our wonderful coaching staff and our student-athletes. Most importantly, I am excited about carrying on the mission of our school and developing leaders for the future,” said Bailey.
The athletic programs at St. Patrick continue to compete at a high level. The school’s numerous state championships are a testament to the program’s vitality. Bailey will continue that tradition of excellence.
