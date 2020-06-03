Thunderstorms likely on Wednesday. Watching the tropics.

You’ll likely need the rain gear, but maybe not all day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the WLOX area on Wednesday. Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms from time to time with afternoon highs in the 80s. Severe damaging weather is not expected to be an issue in the WLOX area but some thunderstorms will be capable of torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 mph. New rain amounts today will be up to 1″ with isolated higher totals possible. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the week. We are watching the tropics this week. Cristobal in the southern Gulf will finally move northward this weekend into the central Gulf. Depending on its future track and intensity, it could possibly impact the weather in or near the WLOX area by this weekend into early next week. So, expect higher rain chances with perhaps windier conditions mainly on Sunday and Monday. As new information becomes available, we’ll be able to fine tune the details on whether or not we will see impacts and if so what kind and how much. Stay tuned for the latest updates as we learn more about this developing system and its potential local impacts.