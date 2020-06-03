Self-serve sandbag locations announced in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In preparation for the eventual landfall of Tropical Storm Cristobal and the potential flooding on the Gulf Coast, self-serve sandbag locations have been announced in Harrison County.
The sites are active and ready to serve with sand and bags available. Those wishing to use the service must provide shovels and fill their own bags.
The locations in Harrison County are:
- Harrison County Road Department
- 10076 Lorraine Road in Gulfport
- D’Iberville Work Center
- 10085 1st Avenue in D’Iberville
- Lyman Work Center
- 15001 County Farm Road in Gulfport
- Long Beach Work Center
- 605 North Seal Avenue in Long Beach
- Orange Grove Work Center
- 8300 34th Avenue in Gulfport
- Woolmarket Work Center
- 16395 Old Woolmarket Road in Biloxi
