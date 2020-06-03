Petition to remove confederate emblem from Miss. flag closing in on 100,000 signatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An online petition to remove the confederate emblem from the Mississippi flag has now reached 80,000 signatures, 20,000 shy of its 100,000 goal.
The Move On petition, created by Jennifer Gunter, says: “The Confederate battle emblem represents: hatred, death, slavery, Jim Crow and the Confederacy. It is past time for the flag to come down. Take action now.”
Gunter says that Mississippi deserves a flag that represents all Mississippians.
“I’m proud of being raised in Mississippi, but I am not proud to be represented by a flag that does not encompass the beautiful diversity and progress our state has made since the late 1800’s,” wrote one signee.
“It’s long past due to have a flag that represents all,” wrote another.
This comes as many in the country call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death, taking to the streets to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
The state’s flag was last called into question on Mississippi’s 202nd birthday last December and before that when Speaker Philip Gunn spoke out about changing the flag in 2015.
Gov. Tate Reeves has touched on the subject several times, saying that the people of Mississippi voted to keep the flag the way it is in 2001.
He said he is opposed to unilateral action by the governor to change the flag and that, if the flag is to be changed, “the people of Mississippi decide it needs to be changed.”
Mississippi is the only state to still have a confederate emblem on its flag after Georgia changed their flag in 2003.
