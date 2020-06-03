Pass Christian man arrested after reported parking lot shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man is in custody after a shooting on Monday.
Maurice Lamar Thomas, 33, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
Harrison County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Legacy Inn Hotel on Canal Road in Gulfport in reference to a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, investigators made contact with an uninjured victim who said an unknown man fired several shots at him while walking across the parking lot.
Investigators were able to get video surveillance of the incident and identified Maurice Lamar Thomas as the suspect. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Thomas. He was later located by Hancock County sheriff’s deputies at Diamondhead Inn and Suites on Live Oak Drive in Diamondhead.
Thomas was taken to Harrison County jail, where he is held in lieu of a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
