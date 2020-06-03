New memorial to fallen police officer presented to department

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new memorial to Biloxi’s fallen police officer Robert McKeithen will soon adorn the walls of the Public Safety Center.
Local artist Cali Rob’s work has been popping up on the Gulf Coast. His work can be seen most notably in Biloxi in the Vieux Marche on Howard Avenue and on the east-facing wall of Jacked Up Coffee, also on Howard Avenue. His latest creation of Robert McKeithen on a backdrop of the American flag was presented to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.
“Dixie Newman had called yesterday and asked if I could meet with Robbie, Cali Rob, and I said sure," Miller said. “She said he has a picture that he has for you, for the department. He came in with the McKeithen picture, absolutely remarkable likeness. I thought it was just a great gesture on his part and just a nice guy to, really nice guy."
Miller said that once he clears some room, the art will hang in the second-floor lobby, where he and many of his team will see it each day.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.