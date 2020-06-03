MJ Daniels Decommits from Ole Miss

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - George County athlete, MJ Daniels, won’t have to feel conflicted about receiving other division one offers, because Monday afternoon he announced his decommitment from Ole Miss.
The George County senior athlete taking to Twitter with the statement, “I don’t want to say I made the wrong decision, I just made a good decision too early.” This is a common decision made by athletes heading into their senior seasons, plus, Daniels said he still has interest in Ole Miss.
Daniels verbally committed to the Rebels after last year’s Egg Bowl. Since then, the rising senior has received seven FBS offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. 247 Sports have Daniels ranked as the second-ranked prospect in the state and a four-star athlete.
