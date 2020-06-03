Mississippi National Guard activated for duty in DC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi National Guard service members are now among those helping to support law enforcement in the District of Columbia.
Wednesday morning, approximately 400 Mississippi guard members arrived in the nation’s capital. According to a news release, “the MSNG’s first priorities are to safeguard lives and protect property while we assist civil authorities in restoring good order and peace within the area of operation.”
The members are from units across the state, but primarily from the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team HQ in Tupelo. The 155 has units across the state. Additional members from other units across the state are also activated.
Mississippi’s guard members are part of a larger contingent of National Guard soldiers activated from states across the country.
In a Wednesday interview with Fox News Radio, President Donald Trump took credit for the massive deployment of National Guard troops and federal law enforcement officers to the nation’s capital, saying it offered a model to states on how to stop violence accompanying some protests nationwide.
A US defense official told CNN Tuesday that approximately 3,600 National Guard troops -- 1,300 from Washington and 2,300 from other states -- are currently in the capital, with 1,300 more guardsmen expected to arrive in the coming days.
