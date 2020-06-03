Miss. Legislative Black Caucus makes promise to end police violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chairman of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus, Mississippi Senator Angela Turner-Ford, released a statement that the caucus stands in solidarity against the senseless killing of George Floyd and others like him.
“The attitudes and laws that allow law enforcement officers to kill and brutalize unarmed black men and women without consequence must be addressed,” Senator Turner-Ford wrote.
In the statement, she addresses State Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s decision to dismiss the manslaughter charge against former Columbus Police Officer Canyon Boykin just days after George Floyd’s death.
“Three days after George Floyd’s death Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the imminent dismissal of the 2015 manslaughter charge against former Columbus Police Officer Canyon Boykin," Senator Turner-Ford wrote.
In this case, Canyon Boykin, a white police officer, allegedly shot Ricky Ball while Ball was running away from Boykin on foot.
“This incident involves yet another shooting of a black victim by a white officer amid suspicious circumstances," Senator Turner-Ford wrote. “Senseless killings without punishment or mild to no rebuke are creating chaos. Each time one of these incidents occurs, the confidence of ordinary citizens in the criminal justice system is further eroded.”
She promises that the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will continue to push for legislation that protects its constituents.
“Policies and procedures addressing body-worn cameras, standardized treatment of law enforcement-related deaths and other issues that will restore confidence in the criminal justice system have been and will continue to be matters of importance to the Caucus. Real-life examples have proven more oversight is needed in these areas of the law.”
Turner-Ford ends her statement promising that the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will have discussions with the leadership of law enforcement and state government about the best practices in moving forward.
“Given the grave importance of relations between law enforcement officers and our communities, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will seek to engage the heads of the various law enforcement agencies and state government to discuss law enforcement training, qualified immunity and best practices going forward.”
