Hit or miss showers possible today. Watching Tropical Storm Cristobal

After a soggy morning, rain chances will be a little lower this afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible with temperatures in the mid 80s. Some clouds will linger tonight. We’ll only cool down into the low 70s by Thursday morning.
We’ll have the chance for more hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Heavy downpours are possible in some of these storms. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
Heavier rainfall is possible this weekend, and it all depends on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of now, it is expected to linger near Mexico before curving into the central Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It’s possible that Cristobal could make landfall along the Gulf Coast by Sunday or Monday. If South Mississippi is on the east side of this system, we could see heavy rainfall and gusty winds by early next week. We have been placed under a Flood Watch through Tuesday since there’s the potential for seeing heavy rain.
