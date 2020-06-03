Hit or miss showers possible today. Watching Tropical Storm Cristobal

Heavier rainfall is possible this weekend, and it all depends on the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal. As of now, it is expected to linger near Mexico before curving into the central Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. It’s possible that Cristobal could make landfall along the Gulf Coast by Sunday or Monday. If South Mississippi is on the east side of this system, we could see heavy rainfall and gusty winds by early next week. We have been placed under a Flood Watch through Tuesday since there’s the potential for seeing heavy rain.