GI Museum in Gautier remains closed indefinitely

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - As businesses reopen across our state, there’s one place that won’t be opening its doors, at least for now.
The G.I. Museum in Gautier is closed indefinitely. It was a decision owner Doug Mansfield didn’t want to make but had to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of soul searching, a lot of sad days, a lot of bad feelings about everything, but there’s nothing we can do," he said.
Like other businesses, Mansfield closed the museum in mid-March.
He looked forward to reopening once the state gave the green light, but he says under current guidelines for museums, it’s impossible to do so.
“They would have to come in and spray harsh chemicals on these artifacts, which are sometimes over 100 years old, and we just couldn’t do that because they’re priceless. You can’t find them anywhere, so we decided we would just have to close the doors,” said Mansfield.
He added it would also be difficult to place displays 6 feet apart as required. So, he has turned to the internet— hosting virtual tours on the museum’s Facebook.
But the longer the museum's doors stay closed, the more Mansfield worries they'll never reopen.
The museum relies solely on donations, and without visitors, Mansfield says it puts them in a financial bind. But, he’s holding on to hope.
“We are shut down now, but I’m not closing the door on closing forever, but we just don’t know how long, when, where, what right now," he said.
The museum has set up a Paypal for donations and plans to host more virtual tours of the museum in the future.
