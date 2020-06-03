George Regional Hospital makes COVID testing more accessible

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - 28 people in George County have tested positive for COVID-19 and only one person died from the virus as of Wednesday. But George Regional Hospital is still taking steps to make sure they are prepared to care for patients by adding a ten-bed COVID unit.
“We went from an immediate need and urgency, to now we’re planning for the long run to slowly get patients trickling into the hospital and I think over time, that’s what we’re going to see," said George Regional Health System C.E.O. Greg Havard. "I don’t think anyone really thought the numbers would not go up if we opened up Mississippi.”
Around 900 people have been tested for COVID-19 by George Regional Health System and Havard says they are making it even easier to receive testing.
“We created three ways they can see a physician. They can telemedicine, they can call in and do a telemedicine visit, they can ask for a drive-thru visit or they can actually come into the clinic and be seen," said Havard. "Our drive-thru clinic, it’s not just for COVID testing— anything you have, they’ll come out to your car and take care of you.”
With the additional ways people can seek treatment, the number of patients receiving medical care outside of COVID-19 is beginning to return to normal.
“Our volume, like almost every hospital, dropped by like 50 percent throughout the health care system. Surgeries dropped by 80 percent, but our outside visits to our clinic and other visits like that dropped, you know, 50 percent," said Havard. "We’re slowly climbing back up. We’re up to about 80 percent capacity now, so we’re slowly getting that volume back.”
To schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment, you can call George Regional Hospital at (601) 947-3161.
