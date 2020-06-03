Coast police chief and pastor address national conversation on police violence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania continues his ongoing conversation with community leaders in the wake of national protests over the death of George Floyd.
There have been many face-to-face conversations in the community with the chief since this happened.
On Wednesday, there was also a live social media chat hosted by a Biloxi pastor who understands the situation from many perspectives. Like many of the others, this conversation wasn’t one of first aid, but it was more preventative medicine.
“None of us that are on this video - even you viewing - are strangers to what’s going on in America at this time.”
Like millions across the world, Jakavious Pickett wants to know what can be done to prevent what happened to George Floyd at the hands of the police.
As pastor of Praise Temple of Biloxi, he’s called to heal the spirit, and with decades of military law enforcement experience, he sees things from a broader perspective.
“I’m very proud of my law enforcement service. I’m not proud of the things I’ve seen connected to it,” Pickett said.
Now he believes his service is best in the direction of faith.
“I believe God has called me to a higher call versus my law enforcement," Pickett said. "So, I want to make sure that I am a voice for the people because I understand what it is to not have a voice.”
He’s not only using his voice, but he’s also using his ability to listen, and he’s found a good partner in Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania.
“You and I have a relationship. You know you can pick up the phone and call me. I think we have to do better in law enforcement being more accessible,” Papania said.
The live social media conversation was sponsored by the Legacy Business League.
Among the many questions Pickett and Papania addressed included questions surrounding excessive force and complaints about police behavior.
“If you want to step back and videotape and then call immediately, you can do that. Be a good witness," Papania said.
Papania doubled down on accessibility that everyone should have.
“That’s why I give everybody my telephone number. So, if you find yourself in that moment, you know you can call, and if you don’t have that relationship with your local law enforcement, then demand it," he said.
It’s a good start to what the pastor hopes and expects to be a long conversation to make an impact beyond the Coast.
“We also want to be an example to the world and more particularly this nation on how you can create a culture that both the community and police departments are able to thrive in,” Pickett said.
The next big step in this conversation will be Unity March and Prayer Service at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Gulfport Police Department will join others in the show of unity with a march starting at Jones Park and ending at the steps of the Gulfport Police Department.
