Civil Rights veteran joins the protest against George Floyd’s death

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - He has been arrested 14 times and assaulted by police three times.
The Mississippi Sovereignty Commission has a file on him.
That was in the Civil Rights protest era.
On Wednesday, Bob Smith of Gulfport was by himself in front of the federal courthouse in silent protest of the death of George Floyd.
“George Floyd, today, that is the person we are talking about, but we could talk about hundreds of George Floyds,” Smith said naming several men who died at the hands of police in the 1960s.
“Mr. Floyd was murdered, assassinated by four police officers, three of whom kind of stood around and did nothing.”
He supports the protests that have taken place, but not the violence.
“The violence won’t bring back Mr. Floyd.”
Smith, 75, grew up in an overtly racist society. Jim Crow laws ensured that black people were treated like second-class citizens, but people like Smith, Martin Luther King Jr., James Meredith and John Lewis stood up to the oppression to make a change.
“For me, being in the civil rights movement was an honor and a pleasure and something that we had to do to change the way things were here in America and Mississippi,” he said.
Smith has taken to the streets again in the wake of George Floyd’s death to speak out against injustice. He was in Ocean Springs Tuesday because the mayor insists on flying the Mississippi state flag.
“It is a symbol of racism, and it’s something that needs to come down,” Smith said. “Our flag needs to change to something that’s more civil for everybody.”
There are many issues that brought Smith back to the street.
“I’m here to protest because we need to make some changes. We need to have justice, that’s true, we need to have freedom, we need to have equality,” he said Wednesday in Gulfport. "It’s not just the police, the police are doing what the leaders tell them to do, they’re just following orders. If we made a change from the top, that wouldn’t be happening.
'We have two kinds of America, a black America and a white America. A lot of whites support black folks in the real sense of the word, they don’t discriminate. But then you’ve got this other group that really support the old Jim Crow system. It’s kind of coming back."
Smith said he has seen progress in access to education and better access to better jobs.
He attended the University of Alabama several years after it was desegregated and got a master’s degree in social work in Boston.
“All of the black kids that went to the University of Alabama were valedictorians and salutatorians, that’s were the only ones they accepted, so when they came they were very smart students. Except for the ballplayers,” he said with a laugh. “I must say that the football team would have 40-50% of the players on the football team were black and they had a very good football team from the blacks, and the basketball team. That’s the way that worked at that time.”
For America to change, he said and they will have to face their demons.
“I think you combat the racism that you’re talking about from the top," he said. "You get rid of it by having dialogue, true dialogue.
"We can make change by bringing about a different attitude, but that attitude needs to come from the top, that’s how I feel.”
