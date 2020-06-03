Civil Rights veteran joins the protest against George Floyd’s death

“All of the black kids that went to the University of Alabama were valedictorians and salutatorians, that’s were the only ones they accepted, so when they came they were very smart students. Except for the ballplayers,” he said with a laugh. “I must say that the football team would have 40-50% of the players on the football team were black and they had a very good football team from the blacks, and the basketball team. That’s the way that worked at that time.”