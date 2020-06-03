Biloxi road work entering final stages

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -After six years and over $123 million worth of road, sewage and drainage work, those who work and drive in the city of Biloxi are finally close to seeing the end of a long and sometimes painful infrastructure project.
Hearing water pumps and navigating construction areas have been all too common in Biloxi for the last six years.
And yes, there are several areas still in need of work, but city officials told WLOX News that the end of Biloxi’s massive and complex infrastructure project is right around the corner.
“We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Streets are being paved,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist.
We checked some of the past roadwork hot spots like Benachi Avenue north of the railroad tracks and found standing water, but the street is paved. Streets, north of the tracks, have been handled by Oscar Renda Construction.
"There's a lot of finishing work going on," Dobbs-Walton added. "There may be a street or two without final paving on it, but we're looking to get that done."
Aside from the Maple and Pine Street areas, Lane Construction is also just about done in East Biloxi. So that leaves south of the tracks, and the work there is being managed by Hemphill Construction.
A major part of that project is getting this 16-inch pipe installed just north of Highway 90 near the Biloxi Cemetery. They were supposed to put in a huge drainage pipe a couple of years ago, but you may remember they found some human bones while they were digging.
"It has taken a couple of years to get all that investigation done," she said. "It took a couple of years to get that progress going, but while the progress there was halted, progress all around it continued."
We’re told more than 41,000 vehicles drive through that one-lane section of Highway 90 west near the Biloxi Cemetery daily. The plan is for that lane closure to end this Friday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.