Attorney for man accused of Woolmarket RV park killing plans defense

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been eight days since the vicious murder of 41-year-old Woolmarket man Micah Harrington. Clint Brower now sits in the Harrison County jail charged with first-degree murder in Harrington’s death. Brower’s attorney Michael Crosby said there’s more to the case.
Court documents just obtained by WLOX News offer new information about what sparked the violent attack at the Mazalea Travel Park on the night of May 26 when Micah Harrington was killed, partially dismembered, and dumped outside the laundromat. Witnesses told police they saw a man later identified as Clint Brower carrying a dead body out of a laundromat. Once officers on the scene reviewed surveillance footage, they determined that Brower caused the fatal injuries to Harrington.
Defense attorney Michael Crosby believes Brower’s mental health played a part.
“Clint has struggled with mental issues his whole life. His mother and sister have done everything humanly possible to try and get him help," Crosby said.
In and out of hospitals, Crosby said that Brower’s family has spoken to everyone. Shortly before the crime took place, Brower was in police custody.
“The police actually drove him to his home and dropped him off where he’d been in jail for some misdemeanor allegations and some old fines," Crosby said.
Only a few days on the case, Crosby said Brower has bizarre beliefs that people are trying to kill him. Now Crosby is seeking the help of medical professionals for his client.
“I have an agreement from the prosecutor to go ahead and have him evaluated," Crosby said. “Normally that takes a couple of months, you have to set it, have a hearing, the judge hears the evidence and then they enter an order to have the state’s doctor conduct an examination. Well, they’ve already agreed to do that."
An evaluation doesn’t automatically mean Crosby will mount an insanity defense in the case.
“We would have to show that the defendant is unable to tell the difference between what is right and what is wrong. It is very rare to be successful with using the defense of insanity. So, my goal right now is to make sure that we, number one: find out everything that happened and get the truth out. Number two: get him the medical help that he needs so that we can start dealing with the problem and help him prevent this from happening in other situations," Crosby said.
Before a trial, Brower will have to engage with Crosby to help develop his defense. Even though Crosby has only been Brower’s legal counsel for a few days, Crosby isn’t sure that his client will be able to assist at all.
“Based on what I’ve seen so far, it is clear to me that we’re dealing with a situation where he would not be able to assist me and participate, with any meaningful effort, in his defense. It’s also overwhelmingly clear that he has issues that have lasted a lifetime and would be extremely unlikely to be corrected ever, to the degree that he would be able to participate in the nuances of a legal defense,” Crosby told WLOX.
Brower’s next step will be a preliminary hearing before a justice court judge. Crosby said that could take place as early as next Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.