Warm and humid tonight. Watching Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Rain chances will be lower tonight, but it’s going to stay warm and humid. Lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll keep the chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Thursday and Friday.
Tropical Depression Three became Tropical Storm Cristobal on Tuesday morning. It is currently in the Bay of Campeche. It is expected to meander in the Southern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It is then expected to turn north into the central Gulf by the weekend. There’s a possibility it could make landfall along the Gulf Coast Sunday through Tuesday. It could bring heavy rain to South Mississippi depending on its track. We’ll closely watch it.
