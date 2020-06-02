Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The first named storm in the Gulf of Mexico for the 2020 hurricane season has formed. Tropical Depression Three has become Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Heavy rains from the storm are already causing deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.
Cristobal is expected to meander in the southern Gulf of Mexico all week. Then, this weekend, it will begin to move northward.
It may be located in the central Gulf on Sunday as a strong tropical storm with max winds of 65 mph, according to a Tuesday afternoon forecast.
Exactly where it goes after that? Too early to tell for now. But, we’ll be watching closely since that will ultimately determine if the WLOX area sees any impacts at all and how much. For now, still just expecting higher rain chances at some point between Saturday & next Tuesday.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season will run until November 30th.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.