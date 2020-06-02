Police: Woman broke up fight between teen son, man by using car; hits son by mistake

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police arrested a woman accused of using her car to break up a fight involving her son.
Officers were called to the scene on Williams Road on Monday evening. When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old in the street, injured after being hit by a car. A 20-year-old was also hit and had minor injuries.
Police said the two had been fighting in the street when the mother of the 13-year-old tried to break up the fight by hitting the man with her car. Instead, he moved out of the way and she hit her son instead.
The teen was rushed to the hospital via ambulance. His condition is unknown.
The mother, 36-year-old Katherine Upshire, was arrested for aggravated assault. She’s due in court Tuesday.
