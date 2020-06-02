Operating hurricane shelters under CDC guidelines

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working to ensure hurricane shelters can operate safely under CDC guidelines.
The director of MEMA, Greg Michel, met with Coast EMA directors to talk about the unique challenges in shelters.
“Typically, you really wouldn’t worry about social distancing a lot," said Michel. "But when you start talking about having 60 square foot requirements per person, and for overnight it goes to 110 square feet, you know, your capacity in those shelters decreases significantly.”
Jackson County EMA Director, Earl Etheridge, has plans in place for more shelters, but that has it creating more shelters and adding new challenges.
“We have 12 additional shelters that we can use post-storm, but the problem with those are those are schools," said Etheridge. "With the long term devastation after a storm, can we really use the schools with schools trying to get back into session.”
Operating additional shelters brought up new issues for each coastal county.
“The biggest shortfalls with most of the counties is going to be manning of those shelters because a lot of their volunteers fall into that vulnerable population,” said Michel.
Therefore, MEMA has one major recommendation.
“If at all possible, people avoid shelters this year, particularly, given the COVID environment," said Michel. "If you go into a shelter during the COVID, and we know we won’t have a vaccine in place by then, it increases your risk. So if at all possible, evacuate early.”
