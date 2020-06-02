New business opens in South Mississippi while navigating COVID-19 restrictions

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A good deal of attention has been paid to businesses reopening and modifying their operation in the wake of, and during, the coronavirus. Some new businesses, however, are finally opening their doors even while navigating lingering restrictions.
Nestled in the new condo development, the Inlet, is 4 Bulls—a meat and seafood market and soon-to-be deli. Owner Roy McKenzie is no stranger to this industry. “I’ve been in this business for about 40 years. I worked for Albertson’s grocery company for many years, director of meat operations as well, and worked in independent grocery stores in the North Dakota area," McKenzie said.
It was his passion for working in the meat business that helped him name the new Ocean Springs market. “4 Bulls has got a little history behind it. I won four national beef stampede awards back-to-back the four times that I won," said McKenzie.
4 Bulls has now been open for a little more than three weeks on Highway 90, and McKenzie’s shop boasts its own seasonings and rubs as well as its fresh cuts of meat.
Within four days of opening the doors, the display case used for spices— which is the first thing you see when you walk in— was emptied of its stock. In addition to seasonings, McKenzie hopes to have a new addition ready in as little as two weeks. “We’ve got a full-service deli coming and you’ll be able to have sandwiches, sub-sandwiches, gourmet sandwiches, salads for dine-in or carry-out," McKenzie told WLOX.
Attention to the customer’s needs and growing the community will be the main focus at 4 Bulls. “You can expect quality and customer service here for one. That’s the two biggest things we hang our hats on.. quality and customer service. It’s just a beautiful community. It’s growing. The culture is one of the best there is, around the arts. We started planning this about four years ago. Here we are today. We’re in a great location and we’re loving it," said McKenzie.
