New app helping to make light work of yard work

“It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy," said GreenPal Co-Founder, Gene Caballero. “We need to know the address, the day that you want it done, and also a way to get in touch with you, via email. Once you do that, that alerts all of the pre-screened vendors in the area there’s a new lawn up for bid. Those vendors bid on your property. All of those bids go to your email. You get to see the vendors’ ratings, reviews, and price and then you select who you want to work with. You know, once you put the description of the job that you want, vendors that can and want to do that job, will bid on that,” said Caballero.