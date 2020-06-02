New app helping to make light work of yard work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The coronavirus packed home improvement stores with people looking to make the most of their time at home and in their yards. What if there was an app that could help you check-off yard work? Meet, GreenPal!
We’ve come across that time of year in South Mississippi when lawn care becomes a priority and a concern for some individuals. Now there’s an app here, if you live in the Biloxi and Gulfport areas, that can help you take care of that with just the click of a button. GreenPal is being touted as the Uber of lawn care and is helping people in more than 200 cities across the country make light work of yard work.
“It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy," said GreenPal Co-Founder, Gene Caballero. “We need to know the address, the day that you want it done, and also a way to get in touch with you, via email. Once you do that, that alerts all of the pre-screened vendors in the area there’s a new lawn up for bid. Those vendors bid on your property. All of those bids go to your email. You get to see the vendors’ ratings, reviews, and price and then you select who you want to work with. You know, once you put the description of the job that you want, vendors that can and want to do that job, will bid on that,” said Caballero.
Not just any “vendor” is accepted to this new platform. “There’s an application process,” said Caballero. “They have to have pictures of previous work, pictures of commercial-grade equipment, a valid social security number, a valid bank account and also a valid driver’s license. There’s also a basis rating review system. Homeowners will be able to see a vendor’s ratings and reviews and select a vendor based on that criteria,” Caballero said.
Of course, with yards across South Mississippi, come different needs. Some people need lawn cutting, others need hedge trimming and some others may want full landscaping. GreenPal, Caballero said, can help there too. “Basically anything outside of the home can be done through GreenPal,” Caballero told WLOX.
Working out payment is also as easy as a click of a button. “It’s free for homeowners to sign up and get bids. Once the vendor is done with the property, they will take a picture...and upload it through GreenPal. That picture will go to the homeowner for approval. Once the homeowner approves, they then pay directly through the app,” Caballero said.
With technology evolving daily, Caballero says that this app is updated regularly and is making life much easier for homeowners. “Everything is going digital and on-demand and we feel that this is kind of the future with home services,” Caballero said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.