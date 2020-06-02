Mental health help sought more during pandemic and protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We're barely halfway through 2020 and events of the year are taking a toll on the mental health of many residents.
The number of people seeking treatment has increased dramatically as the pandemic rages and national protests unfold.
A mental health professional shares how you should handle these life changing events.
National protests that have turned violent only add to the anxiety and stress of COVID-19′s spread.
How do you cope?
Rhonda Davis is a licensed professional counselor with Hinds Behavioral Health Services.
“Understand individually what is too much to take in and once you understand that be okay with saying I’ve got to give myself a break,” said Davis. “I’ve got to pull back to get myself back from this for just a minute to get myself back to a place where I can think”.
There are those who have taken to the streets voicing their opposition to the murder of George Floyd.
Others remain out of work and retreat into their homes to escape it all.
How do you balance it?
“Stay present. Stay in the now. That goes back to what we say about focusing on what you can control,” said Davis. “So don’t stress on the what if and the should have, would have, could have. That will sometimes lead to depressed feelings. Stay right here where you are”.
According to Davis, you must manage your own mental health and know what is your normal and how it changes. If you have suicidal thoughts there is help locally.
“Here at Hinds Behavioral Health Services we have a mobile crisis team. You can contact us and a mobile crisis team will come out and be dispatched to your location to help you through that process as well,” Davis added.
Contact Hinds Behavioral Health Services at 601-321-2400.
The National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.
