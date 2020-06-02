Harrison Central football returns to practice

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The first week of summer practice for the Harrison Central football team probably won’t look like a normal first week.
“We will probably do zero football stuff this week," head coach Casey Cain said. "We will probably try to implement things next week, but we’re using these first few days as an orientation to how we want things done the correct way, then slowly get into it.”
In order to navigate through such uncharted territories and restrictions, coach Cain and his staff have a plan that covers every step of practice.
“When they all got here, we took their temperature to make sure they didn’t have a fever," Cain said. "We will take 30 percent occupancy in our weight room, those kids come inside with social distancing, the others go outside and we’ll use social distancing outside.”
Abiding by social distancing is the top priority, and that means the team will be split up.
“The whole team will never be together," Cain said. "We’ll take sections, kind of like how we practice anyway when you have offense and defense and put them in different groups by positions. That’s basically how we’re going to do it, we’re just going to stagger times.”
While preparations for the season in August are certainly in mind, the focus is on the present.
“Right now, we’re taking it one day or one week at a time," Cain said. "Until we know what our long plan goals are, we’ll be able to go from there.”
