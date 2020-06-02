Gulfport police chief creating open dialogue with community on race relations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several leaders in South Mississippi are working to better the relationship between law enforcement and the citizens they are charged with protecting.
While these efforts have been ongoing for years, the recent death of George Floyd, which has sparked nationwide protests, is causing Coast law enforcement to focus more on the communities they serve.
Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania didn’t mince words when talking about the death of Floyd.
“A criminal committed a terrible act and the whole word saw it, but that’s not the identity of law enforcement," said stressed Papania.
The chief then turned the focus on to the larger issue.
“I’ll be very frank with you, the issue at hand is racism and it’s a real conversation that we have to engage in," said Papania.
The police chief isn’t shying away from it either, joining forces with various community members to have honest and open conversations on how police can better the relationship with the community.
The key word is “conversation,” said the chief, emphasizing that this a two-way dialogue. “It’s not, ‘chief of police go talk to people about what they should do,’” said Chief Papania.
One of conversations Papania is having this week is with Pastor Jakavious Pickett. The online Zoom meeting is set to happen Wednesday.
“We want to create positive dialogue, to where the community and the local police department and our policymakers understand that to eradicate the problem, there has to be positive dialogue," said Pickett.
The outreach effort is not going unnoticed. Several community members who have been peacefully protesting locally say Gulfport Police Department’s willingness to have these difficult conversations makes them proud to be from South Mississippi
“I think that the fact that law enforcement is hearing what we’re saying and they’re actually paying attention, and they’re actively engaging with us and peacefully, as well... It makes me feel proud to be from here,” said one protester.
The bond between those who enforce the laws and those they serve is one that community leaders are eager to protect.
New recruits are already hard at work at the Harrison County Law enforcement Training Academy and Maj. Louis Elias immediately addresses them upon their arrival.
“The very first talk we have with them is about any individual that may be here that is harboring any prejudices," said the law enforcement instructor. “There is zero room for that in law enforcement.”
Fostering a positive relationship between officers and the public is a goal that has long been an effort of Papania’s.
“Everybody has a role in this but we always want to relegate it to, ‘The police should do that, the politicians should do that.’" explained Papania. "If we were a bunch of sheep, that would work, but I think we are a better community than that. I’m not going to say a better nation than that right now because I see what’s going on, but I can speak for this community. We’re better than all that.”
Pickett and the police chief will talk at 11 a.m. Wednesday and be broadcast live on Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook page.
