Gulfport Football Return To Campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From field work to hitting the weights and learning new schemes, the reigning Region 4-6A champion Gulfport Admirals were happy to be back on campus Monday.
“From a procedural standpoint, everything has gone like clockwork. Our plan that we put in place has worked well, but the best part of the morning for me has been watching the interaction between our student athletes and our coaches," athletic director, Bryan Caldwell, told WLOX.
"They’ve been apart for over ten weeks and they are genuinely excited to see one another again.”
The team have to make up for lost time due to the coronavirus wiping out spring football. Although online workouts have been a struggle for most, the Admirals haven’t missed a beat.
“I think it’s worked out pretty good. We’ve had over about eighty percent participation from all of our online meetings that we’ve had," head coach John Archie said. "We’re using these first two weeks as an acclamation period. We don’t want to come out and rush anything, just take our time and get our kids back in shape.”
Gulfport is working in two-hour intervals where the offense comes in at eight and the defense at ten. The players are spread out in three groups and after each session, equipment is sanitized and wiped down. Players are required to bring their own clothes, towels and water bottles, while the locker room remains closed. Following guidelines for social distancing, however, will take some getting used to.
“It’s hard having to workout by yourself, not being able to be there right by your brother to motivate him and stuff. But you know, it’s good to back with my team, back around the family," senior defensive back Isaiah Washington told WLOX. "It’s just good to be back in the environment and stuff and to be able to workout again.”
Coach Archie and his staff are planning one week at a time and are optimistic about there being a football season this fall.
