2020 Gulf Coast Billfish Classic postponed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Christobal has forced the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic to change plans.
The 24th annual tournament was scheduled to get underway this week, but was moved to next week to avoid the potentially heavy tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Billfish Classic has a $2 million purse and attracts fishermen each year to Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi. More than 90 boats from around the region have registered for this year’s tournament. Those already here will now have the option to stay at the marina or return to their homeports.
Boats will register next Wednesday and head out to sea Thursday. The scales at Point Cadet Marina will be open Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.