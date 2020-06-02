A few thunderstorms today. Watching the tropics.

Grab your umbrella. There’s a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms today. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s We are watching Tropical Depression Three in the southern Gulf of Mexico. T.D. Three is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later today, likely taking the name Cristobal. It will meander in the southern Gulf of Mexico all week. Then, this weekend, it will begin to move northward. It may be located in the central Gulf on Sunday as a strong tropical storm with max winds of 65 mph, according to the latest forecast. Exactly where it goes after that? Too early to tell for now. But, we’ll be watching since that will ultimately determine if the WLOX area sees any impacts at all and how much. For now, still just expecting higher rain chances at some point between Saturday & next Tuesday.