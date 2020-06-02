2020 Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
President of the rodeo Richard Valdez said that restrictions, loss of sponsors and any potential danger for attendees and participants were ultimately too big of risks for the event to proceed this summer. He also urged that this was not the city or county’s fault, but rather a decision to simply hold off for a bigger and better event, next summer.
“It was just going to be too much of a gamble if we spent the money, and we were only allowed 100 to 200 people. Then, the rodeo would fold and that would be the end of the rodeo. We decided to hold the money until next year. Hopefully, things are back to normal and we can go forward from there,” Valdez said.
Valdez also said the money spent on this year’s event will roll over into next year.
