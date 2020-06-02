Conference USA Baseball Tournament Leaving MGM Park

For the first time since 2013, the tournament will be held outside of the Magnolia State. In 2021, it will be in Louisiana Tech’s newly-renovated Pat Patterson Stadium after it was ruined by a tornado in April of last year. In 2023, Rice will host the tourney in Houston, but Golden Eagles fans have a big smile on their faces after Monday’s announcement because the tourney is coming back to Pete Taylor Park in 2022.